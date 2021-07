“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side!”—Ricky Gervais. July is typically the month where I have a moment or two to catch my breath, sit back, and enjoy many of my summer blooms. Daylilies are one of my favorite flowers and right now, my more than 200 different daylilies are blooming. Come this weekend, it should be quite spectacular – just in time for the surprise 50th birthday party for one of my younger sisters. The party is being held in our backyard and I will have built-in decorations. Don’t worry, by the time you read this, the party will be over.