Common Desk Expands to Frisco’s New HALL Park
Send your company’s latest business news to Bianca Montes at [email protected]. Dallas-based Common Desk has expanded to Frisco at HALL Park. HALL Park is HALL Group’s 162-acre office development in Frisco, which will consist of 2.2 million square feet of office space throughout 15 completed buildings. Planned new development at HALL Park will include a programmed park, new office, residential offerings, a hotel, a food hall, and a performing arts center.www.dmagazine.com
Comments / 0