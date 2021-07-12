Cancel
Severe flooding sparks rail chaos leaving 3 stations including Euston lines shut

By Talia Shadwell
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago

Flash floods have caused travel chaos in the capital as several train and tube stations including Euston lines were forced to close lines due to the downpours.

Delays and cancellations from Euston in London are expected to cause havoc for travellers this morning after flooding on the lines halted services on Monday evening.

Commuters were left stranded as the wild weather left them unable to travel in or out of the city via the major transport hub.

London was forecast to be hit by as much as 60mm within the space of a few hours on Monday night.

Thunderclaps boomed across the capital before the sudden deluge.

Euston Station's official Twitter account said services would be delayed and cancelled until the water drained away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weLhH_0aupyWls00
Lines in and out of Euston were completely submerged in floodwaters by early Monday evening (Image: Twitter)

The station was also experiencing delays in reopening line due to a line-side fire at Primrose Hill.

Travellers were being told they could get a refund or travel on Tuesday, or use alternative rail networks.

Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway and the Caledonian Sleeper were among the operator advising that their customers should not travel today and should use their tickets to travel tomorrow instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4affMd_0aupyWls00
Floodwaters submerge cars in Raynes Park, south west London

Some posted photos of the station's departures and arrival boards completely back as travel in and out of London ground to a damp halt.

Underground stations, including Chalk Farm and Hampstead stations in north London, and Wimbledon in the south, have also drawn their barriers due to the heavy rainfall.

One video posted on Twitter shows water pouring in down the stairs at Sloane Square tube station.

Cars were also filmed struggling to make their way through streets that appear to have turned into rivers after several inches of rainwater.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "The line between Watford Junction and Euston has been closed and engineers are on site inspecting the track as the water recedes. As soon as it is safe to do so, we will have trains on the move again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3digsX_0aupyWls00
Euston Station warned travellers they would have to wait overnight for water to clear from the tracks (Image: NetworkRailEUS/Twitter)

"We would advise anyone travelling this evening to check with their train operator or the National Rail Enquiries website for the latest information."

Parts of the south west and north west London appeared to be hardest-hit, including boroughs such as Richmond, Kingston.

Residents in areas from South Hampstead, West Hampstead, Raynes Park, Friern Barnet, Isleworth, north Kensington and Wimbledon posted videos online of the scenes and expressing shock at finding whole roads in their neighbourhoods submerged underwater.

Pictures have also emerged of people swimming in ponds created by the thunderstorms on Primrose Hill.

Footage showed water pouring down the stairs leading into Sloane Square underground station in west London.

In South End Green, firefighters were called to help carry some walkers to safety across roads that had been flooded by water pouring off Hampstead Heath.

London Fire Brigade said it had taken more than 1,000 calls related to flooding.

A spokesperson for the service said: "We're asking people not to walk through or drive through the flood water. Flood water can be contaminated and vehicles can become unstable.

"We're also asking people to look out for their neighbours and look out for weather warnings in their area."

Elsewhere in the UK, Preston has also been affected by flooding with a section of the M6 having to be closed to traffic for some time on Monday afternoon. It has since reopened.

There have been reports of a pub being flooded and the local Penwortham Girls' High School will be shut on Tuesday due to "significant flooding", according to its statement.

