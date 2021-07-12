Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Rapper's Murder Captured on Instagram Live as He's Shot Multiple Times Mid-Conversation

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Los Angeles-based rapper was murdered last week while he was live-streaming on Instagram. Zerail Rivera, whose stage name is Indian Red Boy, was killed on July 8 while he was sitting in his car on Chadron Ave in Hawthorne, police said in a press release Saturday. Rivera's identity was also confirmed by the LA County coroner, though his cause of death is pending further investigation.

Miami, FLPosted by
BET

Pooh Shiesty Indicted For Alleged Miami Shooting and Robbery, Rapper’s Instagram Pics Used As Evidence

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty is facing federal charges for an alleged robbery and shooting in Miami after federal investigators built a case using his Instagram posts. The Miami Herald reports that the 21-year-old rapper, born Lontrell Williams, made his first federal court appearance in Miami on Tuesday (June 29), and will be held in federal custody until a detention hearing on July 6. Shiesty is charged with discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy and robbery under a law regulating commerce.
Hawthorne, CAHipHopDX.com

Inglewood Rapper Murdered On Instagram Live For Allegedly Dissing Nipsey Hussle Mural

Hawthorne, CA – Another rapper has reportedly been murdered in what has evolved into a consistent and disturbing trend over the past year. According to KCAL 9 News, a 21-year-old man, who has been identified as rapper Indian Red Boy (real name Zerail Dijon Rivera), was shot multiple time while he was sitting in his vehicle at the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne on Thursday afternoon (July 8).
Chicago, ILthesource.com

Rapper KTS Dre Killed While Leaving Chicago Jail

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, Chicago rapper KTS Dre was shot and killed as he was released from jail this past Saturday night. KTS Dre, whose real name is Londre Sylvester, was shot 64 times as he exited the Cook County Jail, where he’d been since June for violating the conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case. Dre has just posted the required 10% of the $50,000 bond the day before he was murdered.
Chicago, ILfoxla.com

Rapper KTS Dre dead after being shot 64 times on way out of jail

CHICAGO - A rapper who goes by the name KTS Dre was killed when he was shot dozens of times on Saturday night right after he was released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune reports Londre Sylvester, 31, was a local rapper and was wearing a monitoring device on his ankle upon his release. The paper said it appeared to be an orchestrated attack.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Rapper Indian Red Boy

This article contains a description of gun violence that may be disturbing to some readers. Zerail Rivera, who was known as Indian Red Boy, has died. He was reportedly murdered in Hawthorne, Los Angeles on July 8, according to Daily Mail. The rapper was reportedly speaking to a friend on Instagram when he was shot to death in his car. Police are calling the killing "gang-related." In the video, Rivera is apparently looking out of his car window at one point and then attempts to cover his head with his arms. 12 shots were reportedly fired and his friend Kapone apparently said, "What the f**k? Bro, what the f**k? Where you at?'" Rivera then allegedly mouthed "help" at the camera and said, "I'm in Hawthorne." He then dropped the camera, ending the live stream.

