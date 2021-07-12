Los Angeles Rapper's Murder Captured on Instagram Live as He's Shot Multiple Times Mid-Conversation
A Los Angeles-based rapper was murdered last week while he was live-streaming on Instagram. Zerail Rivera, whose stage name is Indian Red Boy, was killed on July 8 while he was sitting in his car on Chadron Ave in Hawthorne, police said in a press release Saturday. Rivera's identity was also confirmed by the LA County coroner, though his cause of death is pending further investigation.people.com
Comments / 344