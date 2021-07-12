Drake Bell's Victim Accused Him of Grooming, Sexual Assault During Hearing — Read Her Statement
A 19-year-old girl accused Drake Bell of sexual assault in a lengthy statement read during his sentencing on Monday. The Drake & Josh alum, born Jared Bell, was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He is also prohibited from contacting the victim.people.com
