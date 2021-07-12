Kidsburgh heroes: These twins collected 6,548 diapers and wipes (so far)
Last year around Mother’s Day, when the reality of the pandemic was taking hold, Stella and Mary Fannie decided to spend their time out of school helping others. The twin sisters, rising seniors at Pine-Richland High School, chose to volunteer on behalf of the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank. They put up flyers, posted notices to their neighborhood Facebook page and knocked on doors — ultimately collecting 3,614 diapers and baby wipes.www.kidsburgh.org
