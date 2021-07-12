Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Kidsburgh heroes: These twins collected 6,548 diapers and wipes (so far)

By Sandra Tolliver
kidsburgh.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year around Mother’s Day, when the reality of the pandemic was taking hold, Stella and Mary Fannie decided to spend their time out of school helping others. The twin sisters, rising seniors at Pine-Richland High School, chose to volunteer on behalf of the Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank. They put up flyers, posted notices to their neighborhood Facebook page and knocked on doors — ultimately collecting 3,614 diapers and baby wipes.

www.kidsburgh.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diapers#Volunteers#Wipes#Poverty#Charity#Pine Richland High School#Facebook#The Diaper Bank#Run#Period Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Charities
Related
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

I Survived a Childhood of Neglect

I rarely saw my parents. My father had left for work by the time I got up to get ready for school. My mother pushed me out the door at 8:45 with a quick peck on the forehead, admonishing me to hurry up and not be late for the 9 a.m. school bell.
RelationshipsPosted by
Motherly

When can your baby sleep with a blanket? Experts say it's older than you think

Baby blankets are one of the most commonly gifted items for newborns, and for good reason—they're super soft, beautiful and have multiple uses. And while baby blankets are great for keeping your baby warm in their carseat, when laying down during tummy time, and when snuggling during feedings, you may be surprised to learn that baby blankets are not safe for your baby to use during sleep for the first year of life due to the risk of suffocation and/or strangulation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy