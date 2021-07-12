Kidsburgh heroes: These twins collected 6,548 diapers and wipes (so far)

Baby blankets are one of the most commonly gifted items for newborns, and for good reason—they're super soft, beautiful and have multiple uses. And while baby blankets are great for keeping your baby warm in their carseat, when laying down during tummy time, and when snuggling during feedings, you may be surprised to learn that baby blankets are not safe for your baby to use during sleep for the first year of life due to the risk of suffocation and/or strangulation.