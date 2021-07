RuPaul’s Drag Race has always had a bit of a reputation for pushing its competing queens to be more vulnerable for the sake of reality telly, but this week’s episode of All Stars 6 has taken that to the next level and it needs to stop. On this week’s episode of All Stars 6, the challenge forced the queens to open up about probing and difficult topics like motherhood, sex and body image. If the queens spilled all and bared their soul, they were rewarded. If they were more shy to open up, they were punished.