Dave Fowler’s personality always filled a room. He’d smile as he explained that Oprah Winfrey was the second most famous person from Kosciusko, Mississippi. The Air Force navigator convinced my grandmother he might jump off the Mississippi Bridge from heartbreak if she wouldn’t go on that first date. He was a loud-mouthed, pastel-plaid-wearing, story-telling son of the South. Beset by dementia, I watch what’s left of him stare into eternity. Papa’s stories have all run out.