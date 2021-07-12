Cancel
Swansea, SC

SC mayor suspended from office after indictments on misconduct, embezzlement charges

By Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWANSEA — Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders has been indicted on charges that he directed town funds to an account he controlled. Sanders was indicted by a Lexington County grand jury on July 12 on charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office, the State Attorney General's Office said. The embezzlement charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison if convicted. The misconduct charge carries a prison term up to 10 years.

