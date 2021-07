We know that this is going to be an enormous shock to a lot of people out there but last night in the Big Brother 23 house, another alliance formed!. Of course, the irony this time around is that it’s an alliance that is within a larger one. Meet the Detectives: Kyland, Tiffany, Derek X., and Claire. This is basically the Royal Flush alliance without any of the people from the Kings — which is probably the point. The Kings are the strongest of any of the teams at this point and as of right now, it feels like they need to lose a number of even things out.