AASP/MA, Legislators Discuss Consumer Reimbursement Reform

Governor JB Pritzker has signed a package of bills aimed at reforming the state’s criminal justice system. Among the bills approved by Pritzker is one that prohibits the use of deceptive tactics by police when questioning minors, a practice which critics say has often led to coerced and false confessions. The package also gives state’s attorneys more authority to seek resentencing of defendants if it’s determined that the original sentence does not serve the cause of justice… and sets up a state resentencing task force to look at ways to reduce the prison population through resentencing.