AASP/MA, Legislators Discuss Consumer Reimbursement Reform
As part of its ongoing legislative effort to ensure that consumers receive proper reimbursement from their automobile insurers for collision repairs, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) recently welcomed various legislators and association members for a special gathering in the southeastern part of the state to discuss the many benefits of House Bill 1111/Senate Bill 709.www.bodyshopbusiness.com
Comments / 0