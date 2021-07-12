8 Awesome Memory Games Made Especially For Kids

I love the Olympics. I know I have bragged about my Grandmother being an Olympian before, but seriously how rad is that? I grew up with her memorabilia in our basement ( yes, the medal too) and have always loved cheering for my country during the Olympics. We have countless pictures of my petite grandmother smiling with athletes of every country. That trunk full of memories also gave me a keen understanding that this isn’t about competition as much as it is about a global community. These summer games activities for kids are simple ways to do that, get familiar with flags, and then know who you are cheering for while watching the games! Use special events like the Summer Olympics as a way to broaden your child’s or students’ worldview with summer games activities like these.