New 'Behind the Mac' ad throws spotlight on Canadian artists

If you find yourself walking around downtown Manhattan, there's a good chance you may come across street art of an adorable and stylish cartoon character, possibly donning large sunglasses and accompanied by a sassy or motivating caption. These prints are the works of artist Libby Schoettle, better known as her alter ego character PhoebeNewYork. While based in New York, Schoettle’s work has been taken outside of the city and can be found on the streets of LA and Philadelphia, as well as internationally in London, Berlin and in her solo show in Denmark next month. In addition to her street artwork, Schoettle also creates limited edition prints, posters and original artwork that can be found for sale on her website. We sat down to talk with Schoettle about her inspirations for her artwork, and why PhoebeNewYork calls downtown New York her home.