Charges: Maplewood man tried to kidnap 2 St. Paul kids

By Deanna Weniger
Pioneer Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maplewood man was charged Monday with four counts of attempted kidnapping after authorities say he tried to grab two children in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood. According to the criminal complaint, Sun Oo, 31, was taken into custody Friday. He is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. He is charged with two counts of attempted kidnapping with intent to take the children away and two counts of attempted kidnapping to commit great bodily harm or terrorize.

www.twincities.com

