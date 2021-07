While it still isn't open to new subscribers, it appears Apple's Paramount+ and Showtime bundle has been reactivated for some previous subscribers. In August 2020, users could subscribe to a bundle offer for $9.99 that included CBS All Access as well as Showtime — two networks both under the ViacomCBS umbrella. Not long after, the bundle deal was halted but those grandfathered in were able to keep the discount pricing of more than 50 percent off. Even after the rebranding of CBS All Access to Paramount+, the bundle stayed in place for subscribers.