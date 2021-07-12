Boston Bruins 2021 Player Grades: Kevan Miller proved resilient
Continuing our Boston Bruins 2021 Player Grades series, we now look at veteran defenseman Kevan Miller. After missing over a year of action due to a shattered knee cap, no one knew what to expect from Kevan Miller. Before being injured, Miller went back and forth between the B’s second and third pairing. But after a serious knee injury that kept him out for so long, could he still bring the same physicality and intensity he did prior?causewaycrowd.com
