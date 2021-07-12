2021 Bentley Continental GT V8 Review: The Latest Chapter In A Great Design Story

The Aston Martin Valhalla has been delayed countless times, just like the James Bond film it's set to feature in. The delays meant that the car we originally thought would be powered by a V6 hybrid powerplant was then rumored to get Mercedes-AMG power. Aston Martin's CEO, Tobias Moers, all but confirmed this in February, but he did make sure that we knew this would still be a hybrid vehicle. Fortunately, we no longer have to speculate as Aston Martin today provided an updated concept and delivered the news that the hypercar would indeed be getting electrified V8 power.