2021 Bentley Continental GT V8 Review: The Latest Chapter In A Great Design Story

By Kyle Edward
Forbes
Forbes
 16 days ago
The stunning 2021 Bentley Continental GT V8 is a grand tourer that does so much more than just provide the world’s wealthiest and most successful people with transport. It also provides the latest chapter in a story going back decades to the R-Type Continental in 1952. With a new sense of vigor and vitality, the 2021 Bentley Continental invokes a fine and proud heritage while also boldly displaying the badges of cutting-edge modernity.

