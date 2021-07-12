Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Draft 2021: Yankees select Will Warren 243rd overall

By Jake Devin
Pinstripe Alley
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe draft continues to roll along, and the Yankees continue their run on college pitching. They popped right-hander Will Warren 243rd overall, their third consecutive pick used on a collegiate hurler. Warren turned in four years with Southeastern Louisiana University and stands at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. MLB Pipeline didn’t...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mlb Draft#Mlb Pipeline#Baseball America#Mlb Draft 2021#Mlb Pipeline#Southlandstrong#Southland Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rangers trade Joey Gallo to Yankees in blockbuster deal

Boom. This is one of the big deals we’ve been waiting for as the MLB trade deadline inches closer and closer. Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is on the move, finally, after years of rumors. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Gallo is headed to the New York Yankees. Gallo...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Marlins asked Yankees for Anthony Volpe in exchange for Starling Marte

By the time this post goes up, we will be barely over 48 hours until the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline at 4pm on Friday. So far, the Yankees have been relatively quiet aside from shuffling middle-relief arms, but this afternoon had them involved in some fascinating rumors. The biggest trade...
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Yankees Go For Tall Pitching In Day 3 Of 2021 MLB Draft

The New York Yankees wrapped up their 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday by making selections in Rounds 11-20. One of the themes of the day for the Bronx Bombers was they liked to pick tall pitchers as five of the eight pitchers they took on Tuesday were 6’5” or taller.
MLBallfans.co

2021 MLB Draft Recap: New York Yankees

It’s obvious that the Yankees really struggled way below expectations in the first half. When the pitching was on, they lacked clutch hitting, and vice versa. In the MLB Draft, they focused on several positions that will help them add depth. Their farm system has been really strong this year and has gotten even stronger with the selections they made.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Yankees draft picks react to being selected

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although baseball is getting back to normal, it’s still fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures, so we will continue to do so throughout 2021. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: Cashman trying to close trade for big slugging outfielder, Bombers snap Boston win-streak

The New York Yankees rolled out one of the most ridiculous starting lineups of the season this year on Saturday, considering all the talent they have on the roster. The outfield consisted of three depth options, including Brett Gardner, Estevan Florial, and Greg Allen. With Aaron Judge battling Covid and Clint Frazier still dealing with migraines, skipper Aaron Boone has had no choice but to rely on reserve pieces the supplement losses.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees fan destroyed by security after running on field in latest Bronx fiasco

There were more fan shenanigans in The Bronx on Tuesday, but at least this time it didn’t involve a ball being thrown at an opposing outfielder. During the top of the sixth inning against the Phillies, a Yankees fan raced onto the field to the delight of the crowd at the Stadium before being slammed down by a security guard and escorted off.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/27/21

Well, here we are. One series is all that separates the Yankees from the trade deadline, and they’re still hovering around .500 for the season. Their opponent is the Rays, who have been notoriously annoying to face in recent seasons, and in some aspects, themselves. They’ve blown several games of late, all of which have been must-haves, so to call these games necessary is a bit redundant. Scrutinizing every match as a potential breaking point doesn’t really fit baseball as a sport, but we’re in that territory with two months to go. Let’s see what the Yankees can do.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Some Under the Radar Ideas to Stabilize the Flailing Bullpen

The Offense and Management have drawn most of Yankee fans' ire this season. But lately, the Bullpen has been the team's biggest Achilles Heel. While the 2021 storyline for the Yankees has been one of disappointment, the wheels have not completely fallen off quite yet in the Bronx...that is, unless you’re talking about the team’s bullpen. Late-inning stalwarts like Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton have collapsed, while front office blunders saw a solid back end piece in Adam Ottavino get shipped off to the Boston Red Sox before the season so that Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner could upgrade one of his yachts. The Frankenstein puzzle pieces meant to replace Ottavino in Darren O’Day and Justin Wilson have been absolute non-factors for the Yankees with the exception of Wilson's 17 runs allowed in 18 innings. While 2021 doesn’t seem like the year that the Yankees should be selling the farm for a run at a one game Wild Card playoff, there are some under the radar moves the team could make to stabilize this painful to watch bullpen. The players I have identified here are all relievers from teams almost certain to sell at Friday’s Trade Deadline, and I did my best to identify players that those teams might actually be inclined to trade away. One thing that I will not do here? Suggest specific proposals. Never a good idea.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade target: Byron Buxton

Speed. Power. Contact. Arm strength. Defense. For years, these five skills, known as the “five tools,” have remained the primary criteria that scouts have used to discuss baseball players. To be a successful baseball player, you must possess multiple tools — for example, Gary Sánchez checks off the boxes for power (91st percentile in barrel percentage) and arm strength (his pop time to second base is tied for fourth-best in baseball), while DJ LeMahieu is known primarily for his contact and defense. Players who rank among the top rankings in three or four tools, like Aaron Judge — who combines arguably the best power bat in baseball with elite defensive ability, fantastic arm strength, and above-average speed — tend to be perennial All-Stars, the types of franchise players that every team looks to build around.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Reviewing the Yankees, Previewing the Blue Jays

Welcome back to another episode of the Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast, your spot to hear a recap of the latest series on the docket for the Red Sox as well as a preview of what’s coming down the pipeline. Today, we talk about Boston’s latest series at Fenway against the New York Yankees, and then look ahead to the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Baseball America places three Yankees in midseason top 100 prospects list

Baseball America just released its official midseason update of the annual top 100 prospects list. Prior to the season, BA ranked three Yankees in the top 100, and the names didn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Wunderkind Jasson Dominguez was No. 33, and pitchers Deivi García and Clarke Schmidt ranked No. 55 and No. 64, respectively.
MLBPinstripe Alley

It’s time for the Yankees to retool for 2022

This is a tough post to write, since I’ve been such a loud advocate for buying before Friday’s trade deadline. I’ve talked about getting Trevor Story, Max Scherzer, or Joey Gallo, committing to the 2021 club, and getting this team into the playoffs. I no longer think they should do that. Losing three of four to the Red Sox over the weekend, while the Rays won three of four over Cleveland after adding one of the five or so best pure hitters in baseball ... I just don’t see the Yankees making a run any more competitive than being the road team in the Wild Card Game.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Brothers from another mother part three - Max edition

It's been a while that I posted something on the trade front, so I thought it would be fun to write a new one in the brothers-from-another-mother series (last year was Happ and Marte), with the deadline coming up. Doubted a long time if I would post this one, as the chance of actually happening were very slim, until the news broke of Scherzer considering waiving his no trade rights. Still it is a long shot that the Yanks would acquire him, but more on that later.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees acquire reliever Clay Holmes from Pirates for Hoy Park and Diego Castillo

The Yankees were off on Monday, but that didn’t stop them from dipping their toes in the trade market to give their ailing bullpen a spare arm. The team announced on its Twitter that it had acquired righty reliever Clay Holmes from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for infielders Hoy Park and Diego Castillo. In a move that essentially locks in backup catcher Kyle Higashioka’s return from the COVID IL, the Yankees also returned third-stringer Rob Brantly to Triple-A Scranton.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/27/21

MLB.com: The No. 1 conversation around the Yankees this week is going to be Friday’s trade deadline, and the club kicked off Deadline Week with the acquisition of Pirates reliever Clay Holmes. We’ve got our own write-up here, but Holmes is a sinker-slider guy with a touch of upside if he can limit his walks. Hoy Park and Diego Castillo went to Pittsburgh.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 136: Trade Deadline Tribulations

We’re back on the PSA Podcast beat this week, and the weekend in Boston went so poorly that the two-game mini-sweep of the Phillies wasn’t mentioned even once. That’s how much of a great time the Yankees had at Fenway, where Chad Green, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Brooks Kriske all experienced spectacular meltdowns in a four-game series loss that probably sank the Yankees out of AL East contention in 2021. FanGraphs has the preseason AL favorite’s odds of winning the AL East all the way down at 3.5 percent, with just over a one-in-three chance to even make the Wild Card Game. Delightful.

Comments / 0

Community Policy