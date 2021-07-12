MLB Draft 2021: Yankees select Will Warren 243rd overall

The Offense and Management have drawn most of Yankee fans' ire this season. But lately, the Bullpen has been the team's biggest Achilles Heel. While the 2021 storyline for the Yankees has been one of disappointment, the wheels have not completely fallen off quite yet in the Bronx...that is, unless you’re talking about the team’s bullpen. Late-inning stalwarts like Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton have collapsed, while front office blunders saw a solid back end piece in Adam Ottavino get shipped off to the Boston Red Sox before the season so that Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner could upgrade one of his yachts. The Frankenstein puzzle pieces meant to replace Ottavino in Darren O’Day and Justin Wilson have been absolute non-factors for the Yankees with the exception of Wilson's 17 runs allowed in 18 innings. While 2021 doesn’t seem like the year that the Yankees should be selling the farm for a run at a one game Wild Card playoff, there are some under the radar moves the team could make to stabilize this painful to watch bullpen. The players I have identified here are all relievers from teams almost certain to sell at Friday’s Trade Deadline, and I did my best to identify players that those teams might actually be inclined to trade away. One thing that I will not do here? Suggest specific proposals. Never a good idea.