Thoughts at the All Star Break: No Way in Baseball Hell Should the Yankees Buy at the Deadline

By BrahNick
Pinstripe Alley
 17 days ago

Somehow, the 2021 Yankees managed to turn a series victory over the Astros on the eve of the All Star Break into a crushing defeat. In a way, the walk-off loss in Sunday’s game was a perfect metaphor for the first half of the season all together. The Yankees showed flashes of brilliance, reminding many of us why our expectations for them were so high before the season started. We saw sluggers like Judge, Sanchez and Stanton flex their muscles. The team’s starting pitching, headlined by a masterclass complete game shutout performance by ace Gerrit Cole was strong. Yet in the end, they could not hold on, and collapsed in humiliating defeat.

