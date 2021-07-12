Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Branch County, MI

Flood Advisory issued for Branch, Hillsdale by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Steuben County in northeastern Indiana West Central Hillsdale County in southeastern Michigan Branch County in southwestern Michigan * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 641 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Coldwater, Bronson, Fremont, Quincy, Ray, Kinderhook, Batavia, California, Gilead, Clear Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Coldwater Lake, East Gilead, Marble Lake, Hodunk and Matteson Lake. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
State
Michigan State
State
California State
City
Branch Township, MI
City
Bronson, MI
City
Hillsdale, MI
City
Fremont, MI
State
Indiana State
County
Hillsdale County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Lake#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory#Gilead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Republican governors revolt against CDC mask guidance

Republican governors are rejecting new mask recommendations the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued Tuesday, casting the health guidance as a step back amid a push to vaccinate millions of Americans that is already struggling in their states. In statements and public comments, governors said their states would...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy