Public Health

Opinion | “If you still have not gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, you’re playing Russian roulette with your health.” | Otis Sanford

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The virus doesn’t care about red states or blue states. If we want all of our pre-pandemic freedoms back, the vaccine is the only way.”

News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Missouri Statekzimksim.com

If you have had COVID-19, should you still get vaccinated? MO doctor says yes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people who have already had the coronavirus to still get vaccinated. During a press conference last week, Mercy Springfield Hospital’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. William Sistrunk said the COVID-19 vaccination adds a longer lasting immune response. Missouri reported more than 23-hundred new...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.
Public HealthInverse

How immune are you after having Covid-19? Why you still need a vaccine

As someone who studies immune responses to respiratory infections, I’ve watched news of the emerging coronavirus variants with concern. I wondered whether vaccination or previous infection would provide protection against the different strains, especially the new, highly transmissible Delta variant, which has rapidly spread to at least 70 countries, including the U.S.
Public Healthlocalsyr.com

If you’ve already gotten COVID, do you still need the vaccine?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — With the highly contagious Delta variant now making up the majority of coronavirus cases in the U.S., people are wondering if vaccines are necessary if you’ve already gotten COVID, especially with the Delta variant spreading. An infectious disease specialist who says you should be vaccinated regardless of...
Public Healthkmmo.com

DO YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES?

Do you have questions about the COVID-19 Vaccines? That’s good. According to The Ad Council, it’s normal to be cautious when something new comes along. Getting informed about COVID-19 vaccines is an important step to help stop this pandemic. COVID-19 vaccines are free and have become widely available in the...
Public Healthdeseret.com

When should you get a COVID-19 test if you’re fully vaccinated?

You’re fully vaccinated, but the delta variant is swarming across the country. So when should you get tested for COVID-19? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in May that fully vaccinated people who are exposed to COVID-19 and asymptomatic do not need to get a coronavirus test since their risk is so low.

Comments / 0

