Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Venezuelan security forces ‘threaten’ opposition leader Juan Guaido and arrest ally

By Graeme Massie
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24A8Zn_0aupwAWi00

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido says that the county’s security forces threatened to arrest him at his home and took a close ally into custody .

Mr Guaido said that security forces had entered his apartment building in Caracas in an attempt to take him into custody, but left without incident.

“The harassment and the threats will not stop us,” said Mr Guaido, according to Reuters .

The incident took place just the day after unprecedented widespread protests in Communist-controlled Cuba, and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro may want to prevent anything similar taking place.

Mr Guaido was formally recognised as the country’s legitimate head of state in 2019 by dozens of countries, including the United States, in response to the rigging of the 2018 election by Mr Maduro.

He said that government agents had forced their way into his building without a court order or showing any identification.

He added that the security forces had been armed with “weapons of war” and had detonated an explosive device in the building’s basement.

But he said that their attempt to seize him failed because of the actions of his neighbours and the arrival of journalists at the building.

Security forces also arrested opposition figure Freddy Guevara, an ally of Mr Guaido’s his office confirmed to Reuters.

Mr Guaido’s office said that Mr Guevara had been taken to the Helicoide prison in Caracas after being forced to get out of his vehicle while driving in the nation’s capital.

The incidents also happened on the same day that the Biden administration lifted some sanctions on natural gas deals with the country, while keeping other sanctions in place.

Senator Marco Rubio took to Twitter to hit out at the move from the White House.

“At the very moment the Maduro regime was abducting one prominent member of the opposition & surrounding the home of (Juan Guaido) trying to abduct him the Biden Administration was announcing it was removing a sanction on the regime in Venezuela,” he tweeted.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

191K+
Followers
92K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Freddy Guevara
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelan#Reuters#Communist#The Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Twitter
Related
EuropePosted by
The Hill

Cuban Embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs

Cuba’s Embassy in Paris was attacked by gasoline bombs, according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who blamed the U.S. government for "continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls for violence." Rodríguez announced in a tweet on Monday night that the embassy was attacked with...
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Is a ‘Latin American EU’ possible? Mexico’s proposal to replace the OAS with an independent body receives support from Bolivia and Venezuela

Bolivia and Venezuela supported the recent proposal by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to replace the Organization of American States (OAS) with an independent body. Last Saturday, López Obrador proposed “build something like the European Union”, but “attached” to the history, reality and identities of the countries of Latin...
Public SafetyDerrick

Police in Nicaragua arrest another opposition leader

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Police in Nicaragua arrested on Tuesday academic José Antonio Peraza, the leader of the opposition alliance White and Blue National Unity. Peraza, a political science professor, was the 22nd opposition leader arrested, in addition to seven potential presidential candidates detained in a crackdown that started two months ago. Almost all were detained under broad accusations of treason.
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Venezuela labels the arrest warrant against former Salvadoran vice president Sánchez Cerén as ‘lawfare’ and Bukele responds

On Sunday afternoon, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, staged a harsh exchange of accusations after Venezuela branded the request for arrest against the Salvadoran opponent and former president Salvador Sánchez Cerén as “judicial persecution” (2014-2019). Previously, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry had...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. delegation sent to Haiti departs shortly after arrival after gunshots heard at president's funeral

A delegation sent to Haiti by President Biden — including U.S. ambassador the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield — left that country shortly after arriving when gunshots were heard at the funeral for assassinated President Jovenel Moïse, the White House confirmed on Friday. Thomas-Greenfield and other officials said the delegation had returned to the U.S. safely, CBS News' Pam Falk confirmed.
PoliticsVoice of America

Russia Blocks Website of Jailed Opposition Leader Navalny

Russian officials have blocked access to the website of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny along with dozens of other websites run by allies of him. Russian internet regulator Roskomnadzor said it blocked navalny.com along with the other sites at the request of the prosecutor general. Included in the blocked sites...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

Venezuela says US military jet violated its airspace

Venezuela on Friday accused the United States, of violating its airspace, in what it said was a "blatant provocation," warning it would "respond forcefully" to any maneuver it saw as an act of aggression. The incident came as the Colombian and US militaries took part in exercises near Venezuela's Caribbean coastline. Venezuela reported that a US "type C-17 heavy military transport" crossed into its airspace late Thursday for "a period of three minutes... making a journey of approximately 14 nautical miles," a defense ministry statement said. "This blatant provocation took place during joint military exercises by the Colombian Air Force and Army in the Departments of Antioquia and Cundinamarca, respectively, in which there is also a presence of American F-16 and RC135 fighter jets for strategic exploration," it added.
POTUSNBC News

Tunisian democracy in crisis after president ousts government

TUNIS — Tunisia faced its biggest crisis in a decade of democracy Monday after President Kais Saied ousted the government and froze the activities of parliament, a move his foes labeled a coup that should be opposed on the streets. In a statement late Sunday, Saied invoked the constitution to...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Colombia says attack on president was planned from Venezuela

The Colombian government claimed Thursday that a recent attack on President Ivan Duque's helicopter was planned from neighboring Venezuela by dissident FARC guerillas and a former Colombian army officer. Three of the alleged perpetrators have been arrested, defense minister Diego Molano told reporters, adding: "It is clear that this attack against the president... was planned from Venezuela." Duque's helicopter was approaching Cucuta airport on a flight from Sardinata on June 25 when several shots -- apparently from rifles -- were fired at it. Duque was flying with Molano, Interior Minister Daniel Palacios and other officials.
Politicsboisestatepublicradio.org

Wives Of Opposition Leaders In Nicaragua Seek Help Internationally

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has been arresting his political opponents who are disappearing into prisons. Two of their wives are appealing to the U.S. to help. Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, politics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
AdvocacyPosted by
Axios

Interview: Belarus opposition leader calls on U.S. to be "braver"

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya asked top U.S. officials this week to be "braver" and "stronger" in challenging Aleksandr Lukashenko's regime, she told Axios in an interview on Wednesday. Driving the news: Tsikhanouskaya met with officials including Secretary of State Tony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan, urging them...
Public SafetyBusiness Insider

Residents say gangs are taking control of Venezuela's capital city

CARACAS (Reuters) - "Leave the area! Get the kids out!" screamed gang members walking through western Caracas' El Cementerio barrio with megaphones the morning of Thursday, July 8. The warning told residents in Venezuela's capital shooting would not soon stop. By then barrio residents had already been sheltering in place...
POTUSNew York Post

Stunning video shows Cuban authorities firing on protesters

Shocking new footage shows Cuban authorities firing on protesters in the Caribbean nation — as the island’s president calls on Communist loyalists to confront the mobs. “They’re firing at the protesters!” @sos_cuba posted in Spanish on Twitter, with a video of Cuban cops walking toward demonstrators as shots are heard in the background.

Comments / 0

Community Policy