Flood Advisory issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Steuben County in northeastern Indiana West Central Hillsdale County in southeastern Michigan Branch County in southwestern Michigan * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 641 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Coldwater, Bronson, Fremont, Quincy, Ray, Kinderhook, Batavia, California, Gilead, Clear Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Coldwater Lake, East Gilead, Marble Lake, Hodunk and Matteson Lake. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.