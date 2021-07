Regulatory T cells (Tregs) are a subset of T cells that function to maintain homeostasis and prevent autoimmunity. Tregs can be applied in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and in the prevention of transplant rejection and graft vs. host disease (GvHD). Researchers have been working to generate stable induced Tregs (iTregs) for treating autoimmune diseases and rejection to transplanted organs. Now, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) and Emory University School of Medicine report that vitamin C and TET proteins can be combined to give Tregs their life-saving power.