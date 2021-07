Many of the wonderful residents of Comanche have discovered the entrance at the back of the library that we added last year. Due to being off the road, having an awning covering the sidewalk and convenient parking in our new rear parking area, it has quickly become a preferred entrance. On your next visit, those of you who use that entrance will notice the name of the library boldly set onto the building. We appreciate the very professional and friendly service of Double Diamond Iron and Woodworks company in getting that done for us.