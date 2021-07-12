10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kimie Tsukakoshi

Think about how bad a stunt has to be if it gets rejected from Jackass, a show that’s absolutely known for doing the most outlandish and insane, not to mention disgusting, stunts possible. Now think about this, poor Steve-O usually takes on some of the worst and most revolting stunts out of the bunch. One can’t really say that any of the Jackass boys are too bright when it comes to not taking care of themselves on camera, but they’ve made a fortune on injuring themselves in various ways. This one though, it’s fair to say that the stupidity level is something that is making even Steve-O wish that time travel were possible. If it was he might go back and tell the Nelk Boys, who he shot this stunt with on YouTube, that he was out and that they could find someone else for the poo cannon that has now damaged the middle part of his ear. It’s very easy to look at everything the Jackass crew has done and wonder ‘why?’ even as the money was likely rolling in. There are other ways to get famous without permanently damaging your body after all.