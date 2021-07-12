Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sun pleased with themselves but not satisfied

By Ned Griffen
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07e829_0aupv1hd00
In this May 28 file photo, Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones grabs a rebound in a WNBA game against the Washington Mystics at Mohegan Sun Arena. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

The Connecticut Sun’s Jonquel Jones and Jasmine Thomas smiled a lot during Sunday’s postgame Zoom conference call with the media after a 71-54 win over the New York Liberty.

Connecticut has many reasons to smile.

The Sun (14-6) have the league’s third-best record at the WNBA’s All-Star break, trailing the first place Seattle Storm by two games and the second place Las Vegas Aces by a game (the Sun are 2-0 vs. the latter).

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position,” Thomas said. “We’re sitting (near) the top of the league with a lot to get better at, which is a good place to be, but we don’t feel like we’ve arrived.”

Connecticut’s success is more impressive considering some of the challenges they’ve faced. It’s without point forward Alyssa Thomas this season after she tore her Achilles playing overseas in January. She's a seven-year starter who is one of the league's most well-rounded players in addition to being one of its best and fiercest defenders.

The Sun managed to go 2-3 when Jones temporarily left the team last month to play for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team at last month’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2021. Jones is having the best season of her five-year career and has been among the top players in the league. She’s second in points per game (21), tops in rebounds per game (11.1) and seventh in 3-point shooting percentage (43.7), the latter which is noteworthy because she’s a 6-foot-6 post.

Three of Connecticut’s losses also occurred without head coach Curt Miller. He missed two games after his mother had a stroke, which coincided with Jones’ absence. He missed a third game due to suspension.

Jasmine Thomas also missed the first two games of the year because her season in Turkey ran long.

“For us to be 14-6, we’re really, really pleased,” Miller said, “but as a coach you’re wired to see the warts. We’re hanging our hats on defense and rebounding. That can bail us out when we don’t have great offensive nights, but in the big picture, that’s the wart where we need to get better.

“We really believe, even without AT this year, that we have pieces to be a champion and we have to improve our offensive execution.”

The Sun are fourth out of 12 teams in field goal percentage (45.7), but a lot of that is because their offense runs inside-out. Bigs DeWanna Bonner and Brionna and Jonquel Jones are a team strength and consistent outside shooting isn’t.

“We can be better offensively,” Jones said. “Just being able to get in the right spots, being able to come out of timeouts and execute. I think championship teams have that and right now we’re lacking in that area, but I feel like that’s one of the easiest things to fix. That’s repetition. That’s just going over the plays before games, and that’s just being locked-in in timeouts.”

The Sun also need more offensive production from their young bench. They’re second-to-last in points-per-game (12.9 ppg) and a reason why the starters have played longer minutes.

• Jones was named WNBA Player of the Week for the second time this season. In two games last week, both wins, she averaged 20.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

n.griffen@theday.com

Comments / 0

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
387
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonquel Jones
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Curt Miller
Person
Dewanna Bonner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Sun#The Connecticut Sun#The New York Liberty#Seattle Storm#Las Vegas Aces#Fiba Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NBA Scout Has Telling Comment On Bronny James

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is one of the top recruits in his high school class. The 2023 recruit is the No. 6 combo guard and No. 30 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. Given his name, it’s fair for fans...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Chris Paul Sends Message To Suns Fans

The Phoenix Suns made a miraculous run to the NBA Finals this past season in their first trip to the playoffs in over a decade. Praise has rightfully been given to head coach Monty Williams and rising young talents Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, but a lot of the credit for the remarkable year goes to just one man: Chris Paul.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: It’s time to say goodbye these 2 rotation players

The offseason is vastly approaching, and with a lot of attention on Ben Simmons — will he or won’t he get traded, and for how much? The Sixers need to also focus and look towards improving upon another major concern this team has: the bench unit. In particular, the lack of reliable role players.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Bucks' Championship Marks Satisfying End to Challenging Season

As Giannis Antetokounmpo slammed and swatted his way to Finals MVP over the last two weeks, he also caught the basketball public’s attention with a quality we don’t usually reserve for NBA superstars. Antetokounmpo paired his on-floor dominance with a notable earnestness en route to the Larry O’Brien Trophy, becoming...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Twitter reacts to Luka Doncic’s insane Olympic debut

Luka Doncic made his Olympic debut on Monday, and to say he put on a show would be an understatement. The Dallas Mavericks star nearly set an Olympic scoring record while leading Slovenia to a 118-100 win over Argentina. Doncic scored 48 points in 31 minutes. The point total is...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Jazz considered likely to re-sign All-Star point guard Mike Conley

Free-agent point guard Mike Conley is likely to return to the Jazz, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, though Jones cautions that the price tag “won’t be cheap.”. The report comes on the heels of a pair of similar stories from Tuesday. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote that league executives believe Conley is most likely to remain in Utah, while Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report said there’s a “strong belief” around the league that the Jazz will be able to shed some salary and make Conley a substantial offer.
NBAraptorshq.com

Report: Raptors adding Earl Watson to coaching staff

After watching a parade of assistant coaches leave over the past year, the Toronto Raptors have apparently landed a big fish in replacement. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the team will add former Suns head coach Earl Watson to Nick Nurse’s coaching staff. Watson led the Phoenix...
NBAblackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Basketball NBA Draft Profiles: Luka Garza

Luka Garza may be the greatest player in the history of Iowa basketball, but many fans and analysts have questioned whether his game fits in the modern NBA. Garza ranks anywhere from 50th to 67th on prominent NBA Draft big boards, and his doubters and believers alike will get their first glimpse at Garza’s professional future during this Thursday’s draft. Will Garza’s historically great college production result in his name being called, or will his professional career begin either as an undrafted free agent or as an overseas prospect?
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

Raptors finalizing deal to add Earl Watson as assistant coach

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, former Phoenix Suns coach Earl Watson will be joining the Raptors as an assistant on Nick Nurse’s staff. After being pursued by multiple teams, former Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson is finalizing a deal to join the Toronto Raptors coaching staff, league sources tell @YahooSports. Devin Booker credited Watson for his accelerated development. pic.twitter.com/I1FQYpBkmr.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: 3 trades to land a backup center this offseason

Bam Adebayo is one of the best centers in the NBA. The Miami Heat struck gold when they drafted him only a few short years ago. That being said, the Heat don’t have much depth at his position. After him, Dewayne Dedmon handled most of the big man duties last year.
Sportsduke.edu

Olympics Week 1 Update: How Are the Blue Devils Doing?

Kara Lawson is 6-for-6 in coaching the USA women’s 3x3 basketball team. Women’s soccer star Quinn has an important matchup Tuesday against Great Britain that will determine whether the Canadian soccer team advances. In short, the 15 Duke athletes and coaches participating in the Olympics had a lot to celebrate...
MLBThe Day

On the Air

6:30 p.m., NESN — Triple-A: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Worcester Red Sox. 7 p.m., ESPN, WFAN (660-AM), WEEI (103.7-FM) — MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees. 7:30 a.m., NBCSN — Tour de France. Golf. 4 a.m., Golf Channel — PGA/European PGA: British Open Championship from Sandwich, England. 5 p.m.,...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Forgotten Raptors guard Nando de Colo had a great Olympic moment

Some Toronto Raptors alumni are well-known and beloved by the team’s fanbase, while others are forgotten because of undistinguished play. In the case of Nando de Colo, he falls into the second category. On February 20, 2014, the Raptors traded Austin Daye to the San Antonio Spurs to acquire de...

Comments / 0

Community Policy