F1 2021 reviewed: Codemasters adds story, keeps the racing sim feeling fresh
If you're old enough to have started playing video games by the turn of the century, the words "EA releases a new Formula 1 game" might strike fear into your heart. After all, the gaming behemoth published some pretty bad F1-branded racing games between 2000-2003. But even though this year's box art has the EA logo on it, F1 2021 still feels solidly like a Codemasters' game through and through (EA bought the British studio earlier this year).arstechnica.com
Comments / 0