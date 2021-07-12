F1 2021 reviewed: Codemasters adds story, keeps the racing sim feeling fresh

On the one hand, 2020 zipped right by everyone in the blink of an eye, making many of us skip an entire year of pandemic nonsense. On the other hand, though, it has most certainly felt like the world has come to a standstill, where things may have changed, but by and large, some core things, including sporting events, have taken a hiatus and stayed the same. That is the reality being faced by the racing world of F1 in 2021.