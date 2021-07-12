Cancel
Golden, CO

Art in Golden's heart

By Paul Albani-Burgio palbaniburgio@coloradocommunitymedia.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden got a welcome injection of color and activity last week as Foothills Arts Center's annual Arts Week took over the city. The weeklong celebration of local artists kicked off on July 8 with an event that brought artists together to paint en plein air (outside) in the Golden Historic Park and along nearby Clear Creek. The festivities then continued with a film screening, a mural painting and a concert by the rock band Wildermiss, which features Golden native Caleb Thoemke on drums.

