A consistent theme runs through VentureBeat’s Transform 2021 virtual conference — that artificial intelligence and data analytics are integral to a growing range of sectors. AI is used in the field of fitness, apparel, energy, and real estate. It’s not surprising that social media companies founded in the past 10 or so years use AI and other advanced technologies, but it is extremely reassuring when a company that has served generations is still keeping up with the latest technologies — and doing well.