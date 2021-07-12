Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, TN

Herman Barnes: 80 and still serving his community

wnbjtv.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, TN (WNBJ)- “Aw, great day to be alive man. Alright, thank you. Stay well,” saysHerman Barnes. Herman Barnes is 80 years old and still working accepting donations at the south Jackson goodwill. Before working at goodwill Mr. Barnes worked for thirty-five years in law enforcement outside of St. Louis Missouri. He was police chief twice during his time. After retiring from law enforcement Mr. Barnes moved to Jackson and became a teacher at northside high school. After teaching for six years Mr. Barnes retired due to the pandemic. Mr. Barnes didn’t stay retired too long though, he quickly realized he wanted to get out of the house and back to work.

www.wnbjtv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnbj#Northside High School#Goodwill
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, TN
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy