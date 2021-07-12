Herman Barnes: 80 and still serving his community

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ)- “Aw, great day to be alive man. Alright, thank you. Stay well,” saysHerman Barnes. Herman Barnes is 80 years old and still working accepting donations at the south Jackson goodwill. Before working at goodwill Mr. Barnes worked for thirty-five years in law enforcement outside of St. Louis Missouri. He was police chief twice during his time. After retiring from law enforcement Mr. Barnes moved to Jackson and became a teacher at northside high school. After teaching for six years Mr. Barnes retired due to the pandemic. Mr. Barnes didn’t stay retired too long though, he quickly realized he wanted to get out of the house and back to work.