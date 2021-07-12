HCHB partners with nVoq to improve clinician experience for home health and hospice
Homecare Homebase selects nVoq to be their preferred speech recognition provider. Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the nation’s leading software for home-based care, announces a co-marketing partnership with nVoq Incorporated. HCHB is committed to becoming “better together” by encouraging clinicians to use nVoq’s accurate, secure speech-to-text technology in the office, on the go, or in the home when providing care. nVoq’s suite of leading-edge speech recognition solutions includes nVoq.Mobile Voice for the Android tablet, and nVoq.Voice for Windows users.www.mysanantonio.com
