Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

"Catalinaville" Beach Party Fundraiser To Benefit Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation

MySanAntonio
 16 days ago

AVALON, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. A Margaritaville-style event, complete with live bands and beach dancing, will take place Saturday, August 7 to benefit the Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation. "Catalinaville" will be held at the Descanso Beach Club with a cocktail reception and dinner at 5:00 p.m. followed by a beach party at 8:00 p.m. The Hinchliffe Family is the title sponsor.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Party#Santa Catalina Island#Charity#Margaritaville#Prweb#The Descanso Beach Club#Zoom#The Cimc Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Carpinteria, CACoastal View

Carpinteria Arts Center meets fundraising goal

The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center met its spring fundraising goal, matching the $60,000 anonymous donor pledge for a total of $120,000 for the center. “We would like to thank the community for helping us reach our milestone goal, and we look forward to seeing more of the community in the coming weeks,” executive director Linda Rosso said.
Charitieshaysfreepress.com

The Friends Foundation announces 28th Annual Fundraiser at Salt Lick

This year’s 28th Annual Friends Foundation Fundraiser will be a hybrid event with Gold Ticket sales and an online auction, as well as a traditional in-person barbeque fundraiser from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Salt Lick Pavilion with fellowship, games and live music by the Hot Texas Swing Band. As in the past, vendors may provide complimentary drinks, but the event is BYOB.
New Lisbon, WIWiscnews.com

Auction to benefit community center planned

The New Lisbon Lions and American Legion Post 110 will co-host an auction for the Community Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24 at the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Road. Items up for auction include tools, furniture, decor, boat with motor and trailer, collectibles, sports...
Charitieslampasasdispatchrecord.com

Lemonade fundraiser to benefit Little Badger Center

The Kline Whitis Little Badger Center is holding a lemonade stand fundraiser July 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the corner of North and Key avenues, by the Benny Boyd lot. There will be a variety of sweet treats and fresh lemonade to purchase on a donation basis. The proceeds from the upcoming fundraiser and a recent one will be used to buy playground equipment such as a toddler slide, a seesaw,…
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Alliance Area Senior Center plans wine fundraiser

ALLIANCE – The Alliance Area Senior Center, 602 W. Vine St., will hold its fifth annual fundraiser, The Grape Event, featuring Ohio wines, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. July 22. Tickets are $16 in advance, $18 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the Alliance Area Senior Center, 330-821-3348....
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Auburn comfort care home to hold fundraiser party

Matthew House will host its annual summer cocktail party fundraiser at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. The evening will feature cocktails, a sit-down dinner and dancing outside with live music by Mere Mortals until 11:30 p.m. The fundraiser kicks off the...
Animalsz1077fm.com

CMC FOUNDATION HOSTING SECOND ANNUAL “DUCK PLUCK” FUNDRAISER

The CMC Foundation got creative in 2020 with their virtual Duck Pluck fundraiser, and they’re doing it again this year. Reporter Ernest Figueroa tells us how hundreds of rubber ducks will once again support local college students…. The Copper Mountain College Foundation is hosting their second annual Duck Pluck virtual...
Animalsmymotherlode.com

Horse Rescue & Equestrian Therapy Center Fundraiser This Saturday

Chester & Push Horse Rescue is a local Horse Rescue & Equestrian Therapy center, located on Fraguero Road near Tuttletown. Sharon Robinson, CEO of Chester & Push Horse Rescue was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Chester & Push Horse Rescue was inspired three years ago by two senior horses...
York County, NEYork News-Times

Beach party at the Family Aquatic Center

Parks and Recreation held a Beach Party for people in York County from 1 p.m., to 5 p.m., on Friday at the York Family Aquatic Center. Kids were able to go on a Slip 'N Slide, climb up the rock wall, and see different inflatables on the pool deck. The water slides and the concession stands were open for popsicles and other treats.
Babylon Beacon

Lindenhurst Knights host beach fundraiser

On Saturday, June 19, the Lindenhurst Knights of Columbus Council #794 held its first-ever Knights at Gilgo fundraiser at the Gilgo Beach Inn. Doubling as a recruiting event, the beach day was f...
Nassau County, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Enterprise Holdings Foundation donates $6,000 to Barnabas Center

The Enterprise Holdings Foundation has donated $6,000 to Barnabas Center to support programs which help people in need in Nassau County. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings, which, through its integrated network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises, operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car brands. Barnabas is grateful to the Enterprise Holdings Foundation for its generous contribution.
Charlotte, NCcountry1037fm.com

Grooming Greatness Foundation Presents Dots Are Hot Fundraiser

Meet Monique Douglas the Founder & CEO of Grooming Greatness Foundation. Mrs. Douglas is all about educating, enriching and exposing youth ages 9 to 16 yrs old with unique opportunities as they step into their greatness! Grooming Greatness Foundation signature program fuses personal development education, and experiences centered around various forms of the Arts. The Grooming Greatness Foundation is cordially inviting you to attend their annual fundraising event, and this year it’s a “Ladies Affair” on Saturday July 31, 2021 for the Dots Are Hot Brunch & Fashion Show Fundraiser When you arrive at Studio 229 located at 229 South Brevard in Uptown Charlotte at 11am, parking is conveniently next door to the venue.
Charitiesbasinnow.com

Call for Donations for Fundraiser Raffle to Benefit Paul Justice

Friends and family are doing all they can to show support for the Justice family after Paul Justice was seriously injured on July 17th in a dirt bike accident. A raffle fundraiser is being put together and there is a call for any business or individual that would like to donate items for that. Donations are being accepted until Monday and the baskets should be ready Wednesday. To make a donation, text 435-429-9334. For those wanting to make a fiscal donation, an account has been set up at Mountain American Credit Union under the name Paul and Julie Justice Donations Fund. There is also a Spotfund account set up under ‘PaulJustice’. PaulJustice is a lifelong rider, outdoorsman, and owner of JustMoto PowerSports. He was life flighted out to a Wasatch Front hospital and is now in the fight for his life with head and lung damage.
Plymouth, CTcountytimes.com

Foundation’s $10,180 in grants benefit Plymouth residents

PLYMOUTH — Main Street Community Foundation has awarded $10,180 in grants to four organizations located in or serving Plymouth residents. The grants, as described by the foundation, are as follows:. • Animal Rescue Foundation, Inc. - $1,680 - Medical care for cats and kittens rescued from hoarding situations (Elizabeth I....
Stover, MOmorgancountypress.com

Betterment Council fundraiser to benefit community center

The Stover Community Betterment Council will host a fundraising dinner and silent auction, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 25, in the lower level of the Stover Community Center. The menu includes smoked pork loin, posh potatoes, baked beans, applesauce, dessert and drink. The cost of the dinner is...
Charitieshealthcarenews.com

Michael J. Dias Foundation to Hold Golf Tournament Fundraiser on Oct. 18

LUDLOW — The Michael J. Dias Foundation, which offers sober housing to those in recovery, will hold its eighth annual golf tournament fundraiser at Ludlow Country Club on Monday, Oct. 18. The event, sponsored by Luso Federal Credit Union, will begin with registration at 9 a.m. and a shotgun start at 10 a.m. The cost per golfer is $125, which includes greens fees, cart, lunch, and dinner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy