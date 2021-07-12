"Catalinaville" Beach Party Fundraiser To Benefit Catalina Island Medical Center Foundation

Friends and family are doing all they can to show support for the Justice family after Paul Justice was seriously injured on July 17th in a dirt bike accident. A raffle fundraiser is being put together and there is a call for any business or individual that would like to donate items for that. Donations are being accepted until Monday and the baskets should be ready Wednesday. To make a donation, text 435-429-9334. For those wanting to make a fiscal donation, an account has been set up at Mountain American Credit Union under the name Paul and Julie Justice Donations Fund. There is also a Spotfund account set up under ‘PaulJustice’. PaulJustice is a lifelong rider, outdoorsman, and owner of JustMoto PowerSports. He was life flighted out to a Wasatch Front hospital and is now in the fight for his life with head and lung damage.