A lightning bolt fatally struck down at least 11 people reportedly taking selfies during a thunderstorm on a watchtower near a 12th century fort in India’s Jaipur city on Sunday.As many as 27 tourists were on the site close to Amer Fort when lightning struck. Some are suspected to have fallen into the ravine from the watchtower, which is at least 500m from the ground.“We have got confirmation about the death of 11 people from hospital authorities while another 12-15 persons are injured. Most of them sustained injuries as they jumped off the tower in panic," Jaipur police commissioner Anand...