When the Toyota Prius came to market, many people had pretty polarizing opinions. On the one hand, it was one of the first hybrid vehicles that were relatively affordable and designed to be driven by the average consumer, but, on the other hand, it was only a practical option in some conditions because of its size and capabilities. But, as years have passed, the Toyota Prius has been adapted and changed to appeal to the modern market and appeal to buyers who have an even wider variety of hybrid and electric options than ever before. You might still not be expecting a lot from the 2021 Toyota Prius, but you may be surprised to hear that it does have optional all-wheel drive for some models.