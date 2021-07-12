EP70: How to streamline your email, digital photos, and files without spending hours at a computer with Kath Younger

Kath Younger is a Registered Dietitian, mom of two boys ages 8 and 2, and the blogger behind the website Kath Eats, which you’ll find at katheats.com. Based in Charlottesville, Virginia, Kath was one of the original “healthy living bloggers” and has been online since 2007. Kath writes about all topics relating to healthy living, including recipes, nutrition, home organization, motherhood, beauty, and budgeting. Kath has been published in popular magazines such as O and Shape and has appeared on Access Hollywood.