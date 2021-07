GM, the automaker which seems to have about 10 bad ideas for every good one lately, has big plans for the Chevy Camaro. We all know the Camaro is failing and everyone has their own ideas about why. I’ve expounded on the reasons I think nobody’s buying Chevrolet’s muscle car here, if you care to know. Rumors have been flying all over for a while now about the Camaro’s fate and the latest batch is just plain crazy but could be absolutely true.