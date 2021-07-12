Cancel
How Mach-E Suspension & High Voltage Wiring Compares to Tesla

torquenews.com
 16 days ago

The differences between the Ford Mach-E and its Tesla competitor is not so much about performance; rather, it could be described as being “Tesla-Style” vs “Ford-Style” where the devil is in the details when it comes to engineering. In this must-see video, Sandy Munro brings in Cory Steuben who explains the front and rear suspension systems including the high voltage wiring in this breakdown comparison between Ford and Tesla.

