Charging an Electric Vehicle In Public Can Cost Triple What Fueling Up A "Gas-Guzzler" Does

torquenews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublic EV charging can be ridiculously expensive. Here is what we paid to add 34 miles to a new 2022 model year EV at an EVgo charger. Charging an electric vehicle in public can range in price from free to very expensive. When we recently charged a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt at an EVgo DC fast charger (DCFC) in Bedford, NH, we discover the pricey end of the spectrum can be more than it would cost to fuel a "gas-guzzling" V8-powered muscle car.

