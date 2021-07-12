Cancel
Technology

These Tesla FSD Beta Testers Are Must Follow

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a number of people using Tesla's full self-driving beta v9 and doing YouTube videos with it. There are a group of them that are a must follow. Here they are and why. Dirty Tesla was the first FSD v9 beta video I watched and he adds the bonus of driving on some dirt roads before getting into the city. He has a good variety of his drives - night time, day time, dirt roads, city roads, and freeways. He posts regular videos and I'm excited to see the progress he uncovers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy