Add new comment

There are a number of people using Tesla's full self-driving beta v9 and doing YouTube videos with it. There are a group of them that are a must follow. Here they are and why. Dirty Tesla was the first FSD v9 beta video I watched and he adds the bonus of driving on some dirt roads before getting into the city. He has a good variety of his drives - night time, day time, dirt roads, city roads, and freeways. He posts regular videos and I'm excited to see the progress he uncovers.