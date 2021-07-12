Surfside victims: Claudio, Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy died days before family reunion

Several artists are mourning the death of Florida rapper Money Mitch today (July 27), including Lil Baby. Although reports about Money Mitch, whose real name has been identified as both Marcus Pettis and Mitchell Holmes in conflicting articles, have surfaced this week, it is reported by several sources that the 23-year-old rapper was found dead back on July 23. Mitch was reportedly riding in an Uber in West Palm Beach, Florida when the car was pulled over for a traffic violation. It is stated that he jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officers who, in turn, returned fire.