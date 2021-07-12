Cancel
Saints: Edwin Edwards 'championed the interest' of Tom Benson to buy the team

By CHRISTIAN CLARK
NOLA.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Edwin Edwards’ third term as governor, there was fear that the Saints’ days in New Orleans were numbered. But in 1985, any anxiety about relocation was quelled when Tom Benson purchased the team for $70 million. In the 3½ decades since, the New Orleans Saints have made 14 playoff...

www.nola.com

