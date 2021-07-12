Saints: Edwin Edwards 'championed the interest' of Tom Benson to buy the team

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered remarks at the memorial services for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. It is with a prayerful spirit and grateful heart that I join you today to celebrate the rich life and legacy of former Gov. Edwin Washington Edwards - a son of Louisiana, the state’s only four-term governor, a man who seemed larger than life. As he once said, he was both a realist and a dreamer who often dreamed of a better world – and worked to make it so. I believe his service to our state and nation are proof of everything he worked so hard to achieve. In his words, – “without fear of contradiction”- he left his mark on every part of Louisiana. Edwin loved his family, and he certainly loved the people of this state. No one could disagree with that. To his credit, there are many ways in which he left Louisiana a better place to work and call home. His humble beginnings in rural Avoyelles Parish, the son of a sharecropper, taught Edwin many lessons that he carried with him throughout life. He once said: from the janitor to the chairman of the board, I try to recognize everyone for their individual worth. Being able to see other people in their shoes, understanding where they come from, I have a capacity to relate to everybody. And that he did.