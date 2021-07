We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s the height of the summer, which means it’s peak lemonade season. If you’re trying your hand at making a batch of homemade lemonade like we did, then you’re going to need a trusty citrus juicer. Personally, I’m a huge fan of citrus-forward recipes and drinks all year round, and as a college student living in a small apartment (with an equally small budget), I have to be strategic about the kitchen gadgets I buy and store. That’s why I love the Good Grips Small Citrus Juicer from OXO — at just $9.99, it’s affordable, compact, easy to use, and will be your go-to tool for summer!