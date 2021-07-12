Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Full rundown: Tennessee baseball makes program history with MLB Draft picks

By Jake Nichols
Posted by 
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156Wdz_0aups1Wa00

This 2021 baseball season produced a historic run for Tony Vitello’s Tennessee Volunteers.

So it would make sense that the Vols had an equally historic start to the 2021 MLB Draft.

Between Sunday and Monday, five Tennessee players and three UT signees were selected.

Per Tennessee Stats & Info, Monday’s five draftees from the Vols’ run to Omaha marks the first time in Tennessee program history that UT has had five players go in the first 10 rounds.

But before we get more in-depth on some of those key players who put the Vols in the CWS, let’s look at the guys who could — and won’t — push Tennessee to Omaha in the future.

Firstly, a note on Chase Burns, the 6-foot-5 pitcher from Murfreesboro whose fastball touches 100 mph: he’s confirmed that he’s headed to Rocky Top.

The news is exceptional for Tennessee, which experienced the downside of good recruiting on Sunday night.

Georgia native and UT signee Brady House was taken No. 11 overall by the Washington Nationals, and a report from Maria Torres has indicated that House will do as expected, forgoing his option for college in Knoxville to enter the pros.

Up next came Ryan Spikes, a Tennessee shortstop signee who was taken with pick No. 100 in the third round by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Contrary to House, though, Spikes took to Twitter on Monday to post a picture of himself in a Tennessee uniform. This would indicate, unofficially of course, that he’s still headed to Rocky Top.

There’s no word yet on Dayton Dooney, the Arizona transfer who committed to Tennessee. The Kansas City Royals snagged Dooney in Monday’s sixth round with pick No. 169.

However, between Spikes and Dooney came the first selection of UT’s CWS roster: Chad Dallas.

Dallas was taken in the fourth round at pick No. 121, and he’ll head north to Toronto as a member of the Blue Jays.

In 2021, the Texas-based right-hander started all 17 of his appearances as a Vol. He also finished with a win-loss record of 11-2 and notched 122 strikeouts with a 4.19 ERA after going 3-0 during a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Moreover, Dallas was a reliable starter for Tony Vitello during the Vols’ run to the CWS, and his bespectacled, energetic demeanor earned a “hard-nosed” description from D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers.

After Dallas came a familiar, hard-hitting shortstop: Liam Spence. The Australia native and Tennessee leadoff hitter was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the fifth round, with the 154th overall pick.

Spence was a consistent presence at the plate and in the field for Tennessee, racking up a .338 batting average and a .981 fielding percentage through his time in Knoxville.

“You will not find many shortstops in this draft as smooth as (Spence),” said Rogers. “He might not make you leave the ballpark going, ‘Wow,’ but he can make all the plays.”

Max Ferguson came off the board next, as San Diego nabbed Tennessee’s second baseman with the 160th overall pick in the fifth round.

The Florida native batted .258 through his Tennessee career, starting 23 games in 34 appearances. He also slugged .461 this season and had a .978 fielding percentage at UT, with several diving grabs from his spot in the infield and a memorable walk-off home run to beat No. 1 Arkansas.

The next pick came with a new shade of orange, as the Baltimore Orioles snagged UT catcher Connor Pavolony with the 197th overall pick in the seventh round. The Georgia native batted .259 in his Tennessee career, starting 46 of 49 games his senior season.

Moreover, he finished his career with an excellent .454 slugging percentage and a .987 fielding percentage after going a perfect 1.000 in 12 games last year.

Finally, Tennessee’s last pick of the draft came in its most consistent player: third baseman Jake Rucker. Ironically, Rucker will be heading to the home of Drew Gilbert, as the Minnesota Twins took Rucker with pick No. 219 in the seventh round.

Because of that consistency, Vitello called Rucker “steady Eddy” earlier this year. Rucker batted .311 through three years at Tennessee, and he slugged .520 this season.

In total, eight UT-affiliated players were selected. Approximate signing bonuses can be found below, courtesy of Ryan Schumpert of Rocky Top Insider.

It should be interesting to see if other Vols, especially those from the run to Omaha, land on MLB rosters in tomorrow’s 10 rounds or in the coming days.

No matter their destinations, though, one thing is for sure: the legacy this 2021 team left won’t soon be forgotten.

Comments / 0

VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
481
Followers
382
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Mlb Draft#Mlb Draft#Tennessee Volunteers#Ut#The Washington Nationals#House#Twitter#The Kansas City Royals#Spikes#The Blue Jays#Cws#D1 Baseball#The Chicago Cubs#Rocky Top Insider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

LSU Football: Ed Orgeron gets slapped in the face…again

LSU football fans should be accustomed to seeing Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron getting disrespected. Orgeron hasn’t received proper respect from the media throughout his time as the Tigers’ head coach. I’m not sure why this is the case. Maybe it’s because he didn’t have much success when he was...
Texas Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

5-star OL from Texas names final 5, includes 2 SEC teams

One of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022 is down to five schools, including a pair of SEC rivals. Arlington (Texas) Bowie 5-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell shared Friday that Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are the schools in the mix to land his commitment. Campbell...
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers select triple crown winner in 2021 MLB Draft

With their 13th Round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Detroit Tigers have selected 3B Chris Meyers out of Toledo. Myers had quite a season at Toledo as he won the MAC triple crown but leading the conference in average, home runs, and RBIs. Chris Meyers is Tigers' first...
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Big news on Watson

Big news on former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson came out Sunday. According to multiple reports, Watson is expected to report to training camp with Houston's other (...)
Tennessee StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Steak Restaurants in Tennessee

The steak at these steakhouses is among the most tender and juicy in Tennessee, whether it is rare, well done, or any temperature in between. There's something for every kind of beef lover at these excellent restaurants, whether it's a massive porterhouse or a petite filet!
Oxford, MSPosted by
FanSided

Ole Miss legacy Arch Manning finally schedules visit to Rebels

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are finally able to get Arch Manning to Oxford for a campus visit. The Manning name means a lot to the folks in Oxford, Mississippi. Ole Miss owes much of its success to the Manning family as some of the greatest teams in the Rebels’ history were led by Archie Manning and Eli Manning.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2022 North Carolina Tight End Benji Gosnell Decommits From Ohio State

Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star tight end Benji Gosnell announced on Tuesday evening that he has decommitted from Ohio State. “This has been very hard,” Gosnell said in a post on Twitter. “I’m thankful for the opportunity OSU has given me and the class they have shown throughout this tough decision. But after thorough discussion with my family, I have decommitted from Ohio State and opened up my recruitment.”
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

4-3-5: A Breakdown of Kentucky’s 2021 Football Schedule

The 2021 Kentucky football schedule can be analyzed by sections. From Louisiana Monroe to Louisville, the Wildcats will face three distinct series of games that will help to formulate its win/loss record. The season can be broken down into a 4-3-5 phased slate of games. Let’s dive deeper shall we?
MLBchatsports.com

Clemson catcher picked on Day 3 of MLB Draft

A Clemson catcher was selected on Day 3 of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday. The Chicago White Sox took Tigers redshirt sophomore backstop Adam Hackenburg in the 18th round with the No. 545 overall pick. This past season, Hackenburg batted .258 with three home runs, 17 runs batted in...
MLBMaize n Brew

Three Michigan Baseball prospects selected in 2021 MLB Draft

The Michigan Baseball program has experienced a breakout of sorts over the last number of seasons under the guiding hand of manager Erik Bakich. The 2021 MLB Draft was another feather in the cap for a program that has developed talent at an impressive rate. Michigan had three players selected...
Arizona Statechatsports.com

How Arizona baseball fared in the 2021 MLB Draft and what’s next

In previous years, the MLB Draft would occur during college baseball’s postseason and make for a potential distraction to playoff teams who see their stars get picked. Moved to mid-July, and coinciding with the All-Star break, the 2021 draft instead provided a bigger stage for the sport’s best amateur talent. That included quite a few players associated with the Arizona Wildcats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy