Summer wouldn't be summer without some peach recipes. From semifreddo to granita to tarts, there are plenty of ways to incorporate the summer stone fruit into dessert – but peaches aren't only for dessert. Their sweetness complements several savory-style preparations, so you can enjoy them alongside grissini breadsticks for an aperitivo, with shrimp carpaccio, or tucked into a classic mozzarella in Carrozza. For the best of both worlds, crispy peach-topped focaccia with agave and cashews drizzled with agave syrup strikes the right balance between sweet and savory.