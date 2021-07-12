Cancel
Buying Cars

This Is The $40,000 Ford Maverick First Edition

By Martin Bigg
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 15 days ago
Since not everyone needs the capability offered by the Ford Ranger and F-150, the US truck market has been crying out for an affordable pickup that costs less than $20,000. Enter the Ford Maverick, a new compact pickup with a starting price of just $19,995, though you can easily spend double that if you tick all the options and opt for the First Edition Package. Ford hasn't shown what the Maverick First Edition looks like yet, but an infographic obtained by the Maverick Truck Club forum gives us an early preview.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

