ARLINGTON, Tex. — The starting quarterback is always one of the signature faces of any given team, and Spencer Sanders is no different when it comes to Oklahoma State football. The former four-star recruit from Texas is entering his third season as the Cowboys' dual-threat quarterback. Sanders once again faces the pressure taking the next step in his development and guiding the Oklahoma State offense back to the high-power success it had just a few seasons ago. Sanders, now a redshirt junior, was one of two Cowboys player representatives at the 2021 Big 12 Media Days inside AT&T Stadium Thursday. Here are several of the key questions Sanders answered during his breakout session with the media.