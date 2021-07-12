This DIY Magic Shell Coating Will Turn Grocery Store Ice Cream into Magic
When I was growing up, a special treat out at restaurants was the Elmer's Goldbrick sundae, a scoop of vanilla ice cream that would come with a side of a warm chocolate sauce filled with chopped pecans. You would pour the sauce over your ice cream and in seconds it would harden to a shattery coating that was fun to break through, like the top of a crème brulée. There is just something about that little bit of tableside magic that never failed to thrill. I'm also a fan of the Dairy Queen dipped cones: same delight, just handheld!www.myrecipes.com
Comments / 0