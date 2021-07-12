Cancel
Topeka, KS

Safe Streets to host National Night Out planning meeting

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets will host a National Night Out planning meeting for Topeka and Shawnee Co. Safe Streets says planning for National Night Out 2021 is already underway. It said neighborhood groups from Topeka and Shawnee Co. interested in participating in the event are invited to attend a meeting on Thursday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. in Room 101AB at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library at 1515 SW 10th Ave. Reservations are required due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

www.wibw.com

