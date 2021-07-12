Safe Streets to host National Night Out planning meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets will host a National Night Out planning meeting for Topeka and Shawnee Co. Safe Streets says planning for National Night Out 2021 is already underway. It said neighborhood groups from Topeka and Shawnee Co. interested in participating in the event are invited to attend a meeting on Thursday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. in Room 101AB at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library at 1515 SW 10th Ave. Reservations are required due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.